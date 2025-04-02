Haul of stolen items found in Peterborough shoplifter's car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goods found in his car included chocolates, alcohol, and infant formula

A man from Peterborough has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after stealing thousands of pounds worth of goods from Fenland supermarkets.

Mitica Baiaram, 34, was arrested at Tesco Extra, in Cromwell Road, Wisbech, on 25 January after being stopped by security when he left with a trolley full of items.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “A search of his car by police officers uncovered 336 individual stolen items worth £1,069, including chocolates, cleaning products, children’s lunchboxes, toiletries, alcohol and towels.”

Some of the items recovered from the man's car.

Baiaram was also arrested for four other theft offences:

• About £900 worth of items from Asda, in North End, Wisbech, on 8 January

• About £360 worth of items from Tesco, in Hostmoor Avenue, March, on 22 January

• About £500 worth of items from Tesco Extra, in Cromwell Road, Wisbech, on 22 January

Items recovered by police included multiple boxes of infant formula, cleaning products and chocolate.

• About £500 worth of items from Tesco Extra, in Cromwell Road, Wisbech, on 23 January

Baiaram, of Harris Street, Millfield, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 25 March where he was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement after previously pleading guilty to five counts of theft from a shop.

He must also pay £375 in compensation to Tesco and £125 to Asda.

PC Fran Plitsch, who investigated, said: “We are working hard to target shoplifters who are stealing from businesses in our towns and cities and bringing misery to customers and employers.

“We urge businesses to continue to report any theft to us so we can ensure people like Baiaram are held accountable for their actions.”