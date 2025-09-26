Former Labour group leader on Peterborough City Council pleads guilty to drunk and dangerous driving following crash

The former Labour Group Leader on Peterborough City Council Shaz Nawaz has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while over the limit.

Nawaz, aged 47, of Broadway, pleaded guilty at Huntingdon Law Courts on Friday morning (September 26) to a charge of driving a motor vehicle dangerously following a crash in Park Road on March 16, 2025.

Last month (August 26), Nawaz also pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit. A urine sample was provided to police which contained 166 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres. The legal limit in England is 107.

Shaz Nawaz at Peterborough Magistrates Court in August.

Police at the time said that the front passenger, a 46-year-old woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while the four rear passengers, children aged four, six, 15 and 16, all suffered minor injuries.

He was elected to represent Park Ward in 2017 and went on to become Labour Group leader on the council the following year. He resigned from the role and his role as a councillor - triggering a by-election - in February 2023.

Nawaz will be sentenced on November 14.