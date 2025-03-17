Four children hurt in Peterborough crash which saw man arrested on suspicion of drink driving

One woman has suffered serious injuries in the incident

Six people – including four children – were hurt in a crash near Peterborough city centre on Sunday evening (March 16).

The incident happened at around 7.10pm when a grey BMW I5 M60 xDrive left the road and crashed into trees on Park Road, close to the junction with Princes Gate.

Cambridgeshire Police said that the driver of the car, a 47-year-old man from Peterborough, suffered minor injuries and has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol. He is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The scene of the crash. Pic: Martynas Klumboka

The front passenger, a 46-year-old woman from Peterborough, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and is currently in Peterborough City Hospital.

Four rear passengers, children aged four, six, 15 and 16, suffered minor injuries.

There is still debris on the pavement near where the crash happened.

Cambridgeshire Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage should report it through the force website using reference CC-16032025-0413.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.