Drunken woman who abused police officers and paramedics trying to help her is jailed
Debrah Belsham (42) was arrested for being drunk and disorderly on the evening of January 13 after she ran out in front of cars in St Peter’s Road, Peterborough.
Shortly before the incident she had been approaching people in a kebab shop in Bridge Street and shouting in their faces.
While being booked into police custody, Belsham made racial and sexual comments towards officers and continued to do so when being treated by paramedics.
Belsham, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on August) 22 after previously admitting drunk and disorderly behaviour, two racially aggravated public order offences, and two public order offences.
PC Ashford, who investigated, said: “No one should be subjected to this kind of abuse while they are trying to do their job.
“I would like to thank those who contacted us about Belsham’s behaviour and encourage anyone with concerns to report it to us.”