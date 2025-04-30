Domestic abuser from Peterborough who threw knife into woman's shoulder during an argument is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The victim was left with scars after he threw objects at her, including glass bottles, mugs and mirrors

A man who attacked his partner, throwing a knife that lodged in her shoulder, has been jailed for three years.

Isaiah Khan, 27, hurled the six-inch blade during an argument at their then home in Peterborough in January 2018.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “The victim needed stitches in hospital, and would be left scarred, but she told medics she had slipped.

Isaiah Khan

“The couple split in 2019 but two years later, prompted by concerns for the safety of Khan’s new partner, the victim came forward to report the abuse she had suffered.

“She told police about the knife incident, and how Khan had punched her in the face and thrown her in the hallway just prior.

“Khan had physically abused her throughout their three-year relationship, including on two occasions while she was pregnant.

“He controlled her finances – she paid for everything and had to transfer money to him when she got paid. Khan also dictated when she could contact her family and friends.

“The victim was left with many scars from Khan throwing objects at her, such as glass bottles, mugs, mirrors and mobile phones.”

Following a trial in February, Khan was found guilty of grievous bodily harm without intent and two counts of engage in controlling/coercive behaviour.

On Tuesday, (29 April) at Cambridge Crown Court, Khan, of Poulter Avenue, Stanground, Peterborough, was sentenced to three years in prison and handed a 10-year restraining order.

DC Martina Radomska, who investigated, said: “The violent behaviour towards the victim was inexcusable. Khan not only caused the physical scars on the victim from his despicable violence, but also the mental scars from the years of control. I commend the bravery of the victim in coming forward.

“If anyone is concerned their partner has an abusive past, I would urge them to use the Clare’s Law scheme. Tackling domestic abuse is a priority area for the force and we will do all we can to bring offenders before the courts.”

For more on Clare's Law visit Cambs Police’s dedicated webpage.