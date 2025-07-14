Disqualified motorist from Peterborough gets driving ban extended after being caught behind the wheel by police

A disqualified motorist from Peterborough has been handed a further ban after being caught driving again by police.

Cristian Tinca (22) was stopped by rural officers on patrol in James Road, Crowland, as part of a multi-agency operation to tackle cross-border rural crime along the border between Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire on March 26.

Checks on police systems revealed he was disqualified from driving until April 11 after being convicted of driving offences in July last year.

Tinca, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough city centre, admitted driving whilst disqualified at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (4 July), and was handed a further six-month driving ban and a £400 fine.

Sergeant Tom Nuttall, from the force’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT), said: “These days of action are regularly held across the county and allow us to ensure motorists are complying with road laws and remove drivers and unsafe vehicles from our rural roads.

“Tinca was almost at the end of his ban, but his reckless decision to get behind the wheel has resulted in him being further disqualified.”