“Dangerous” inmate stabbed prison officer in the neck at HMP Whitemoor and threw faeces over another

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The inmate lunged at a prison officer as he was serving him dinner

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An inmate has had his life sentence extended after stabbing a prison officer with a pen and throwing faeces over another.

Jason Jones, 41, was serving a life sentence at HMP Whitemoor after pleading guilty to three counts of attempted murder in 2021. He was imprisoned in December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “At about 3.20pm on 15 October 2023, officers were unlocking Jones’ cell to let him out for a phone call when he threw a peanut butter jar full of faeces over one of the officers.

Jason Jones, 41.

“Five months later, on 17 March 2024, officers were serving Jones dinner and opened his cell door.

“Jones lunged at one of the officers and stabbed him with a pen in the jaw and neck. The officer required hospital treatment for minor injuries.”

On Friday (11 April), at Cambridge Crown Court, Jones, now of HMP Frankland, Durham, received 45 months on top of his 24-year minimum sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to assault by beating of an emergency worker and grievous bodily harm with intent.

DC Emma Purser said: “Jones is clearly a dangerous person and continues to show it with these two unprovoked attacks on prison officers just trying to do their jobs.

“As well as the physical injuries resulting from attacks like these, they can also cause serious psychological trauma.”