Careless driver from Bourne who crashed car into a tree and killed young mum is jailed

Victim: Grace Robinson, 20, who died in the collision, pictured with her three-year-old son. Police have not shared a photo of Thomas Peggs.

A driver who killed a young woman and left a teenager seriously injured in a crash has been jailed.

Thomas Peggs, 32, lost control of his black Jaguar XKR in Gote Lane, Gorefield, near Wisbech, and ploughed into a tree at about 5pm on Friday, 3 February 2023.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The car burst into flames and passers-by helped Peggs get out, however, 18 year-old Macie Hall, in the front passenger seat, and 20 year-old Grace Robinson, who was in the back, were both trapped and seriously injured.

"They were all taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where Grace, a mother of one, died on 5 February as a result of her injuries.

“Macie was seriously hurt and still suffers the effects of her injuries, while Peggs suffered serious injuries and made a full recovery.

“In April this year, Peggs was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

“However, he had already pleaded guilty to causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving and causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving.”

On Friday (26 June), at Cambridge Crown Court, Peggs, of Ascot Close, Bourne, Lincolnshire, was jailed for three years and four months.

He was also banned from driving for four years and ordered to do an extended re-test.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, commented: “Yet again we see another case of young lives being ruined by a moment of stupidity behind the wheel of a car.

“No-one, other than Peggs, will know why he decided to drive like he did on that day, his actions and reckless behaviour have taken the life of Grace and caused serious, life-changing injuries to Macie.

“My thoughts are with the families of both Grace and Macie, and I hope this sentence helps give them at least some sense of closure.”

More information on road safety can be found on Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s dedicated website pages.