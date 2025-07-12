Cambs man jailed after performing indecent act in front of young girls and breaching court order

By Gemma Gadd
Published 12th Jul 2025, 23:45 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 23:52 BST
A man who breached a strict court order by speaking to three young girls while performing an indecent act in his car has been sent to jail.

Max Simpkins, 29, of Eastwood End, Wimblington, near March, was caught on CCTV trying to engage the girls, aged eight and nine, in conversation.

A Cambs Police spokesperson explained that he had pulled up alongside them in his blue Mini Cooper in a town in Norfolk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “The scared girls carried on walking home and told their parents who contacted police.”

Max Simpkinsplaceholder image
Max Simpkins

Simpkins pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) by having unsupervised contact with a child under 18. He was jailed for two years and six months at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (4 July).

DC Sonia Kauser said: “Thankfully the CCTV footage not only showed us what Simpkins was doing, it recorded his voice and the words he used when trying to engage the girls.

“The children did all the right things and continued walking together, ignoring him, and returning home, telling their parents immediately what had happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Simpkins offended out of county assuming he wouldn’t be apprehended, but it shows how committed we are in managing sex offenders regardless of where the offence took place. I am pleased that he is now behind bars.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice