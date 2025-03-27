Ban for drink driver who crashed his BMW into an Audi in Peterborough

He pleaded guilty to drink driving

A drink driver who crashed his BMW into a car in Peterborough has been banned from driving for three years.

Wojciech Kieszkowski, 32, was driving along Eastfield Road when he collided with an Audi, causing it to crash into a barrier, at about 5.45am on 1 March.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “The uninjured Audi driver got out and took a picture of Kieszkowski, also uninjured, who was trying to get out of his driver’s side door.

“Officers and medics attended the scene and Kieszkowski, of Desborough Avenue, Peterborough, provided a roadside breath test of 63 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35 microgrammes. He later provided an evidential reading of 49 in custody.”

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (24 March), Kieszkowski was disqualified from driving for three years and handed a £530 fine after pleading guilty to drink driving.

PC Sonny Pepper said: “Thankfully, there were no injuries, but I hope Kieszkowski has learnt a valuable lesson.

“Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs can put both the driver and other road users at risk.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.