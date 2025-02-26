Ban for drink driver from Peterborough after concerned member of the public calls police

Police said they stopped the driver “before any harm could be done”

A drink driver who was caught more than three times the legal limit after a call from a concerned member of the public has been disqualified for four years.

Alvydas Visocaas, 54, was stopped in Great North Road, near Sawtry, just before 11pm on 13 January after he was seen driving in what was described as a dangerous and careless manner.

He was arrested after registering a breathalyser reading of 120 at the roadside – the legal limit is 35 – and later charged with drink driving after providing an evidential sample of 112 in custody.

Visocaas, of Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) where he was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year, after previously admitting drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He has also been disqualified from driving for four years and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 120-day alcohol abstinence.

PC Daniel Barnett, who investigated, said: “I would like to thank the member of the public who called us to report the concerning manner of driving – we were able to stop Visocaas before any harm could be done and he has now been disqualified for four years.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence. Crimes in action should always be reported to police by calling 999.