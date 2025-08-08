A thief who stole goods including a pizza oven and £200 of Lego from Peterborough shops has been jailed
Neal Jones (33) was caught on CCTV throughout July stealing all sorts of items from stores across Peterborough including a pizza oven and £200-worth of Lego.
Jones was also spotted on CCTV on July 21 attempting to smuggle power tools out of a store in Peterborough by pushing them through a fence in the garden centre section.
On this occasion, a security guard managed to retrieve the items before they could be taken.
Five days later, Jones broke into a home in Peterborough and tried to take the TV, but was disturbed when the homeowner returned.
Police checked local CCTV footage and identified Jones after he matched the description given by the victim.
Jones, of Eye, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to burglary and three counts of theft from a shop.
He was sentenced to one year and two months in prison on August 6.
Afterwards, Detective Constable Andrew Holland, who investigated, said: “Jones clearly thought nothing of breaking into someone’s home and stealing from them, and the way he sauntered out of the stores without paying for items just shows his brazen attitude.
“Burglary and theft can have a significant psychological, as well as financial, impact on individuals and businesses.
"We’re working hard to tackle it and bring perpetrators to justice.”