"A danger to teenage girls" - Peterborough man who "targets and exploits girls" is handed strict court order

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police say he is “a high-risk sexual predator” who “targets vulnerable teenagers who often go missing”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man deemed to be a danger to teenage girls has been handed a strict court order that restricts his behaviour for five years.

The sexual risk order (SRO) was placed on Amadu Tavares, 23, of Watergall, Bretton, Peterborough at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (April 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “An SRO is a civil order which can be sought by the police against someone who has not been convicted or cautioned of any offence but is thought to pose a risk of harm.

Amadu Tavares

“The conditions state Tavares must not:

• Contact or attempt to contact any girl under the age of 18, directly or indirectly, except as is an unavoidable part of daily life, or unless supervised by an adult with knowledge of the SRO

• Be present in any premises at which any girl under the age of 18 resides for more than 12 hours within any 24-hour period, save with family members previously notified to police and the supervision of an adult with knowledge of the order

• Follow or loiter near any girl under the age of 18 in a public place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Be in any road vehicle (not including buses) with a girl under the age of 18

“Tavares is also further required to make any device capable of accessing the internet in his possession available for examination on request by police. This includes giving relevant PINs and passwords.

He must also:

• Stop immediately for a police officer when requested whether in a vehicle, any other mode of transport or on foot

• Disclose all social media handles, accounts and ‘apps’ to police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Adriana Leaver Hernandez, from the force’s Child Exploitation Hub, said: “Tavares has shown he is a high-risk sexual predator who targets and exploits girls, with a significant number of reports made against him.

“He takes advantage of the fact he is older and uses alcohol and drugs to entice his victims – all young teenage girls - and then exploits them.

“Tavares targets vulnerable teenagers who often go missing and are at high risk of child sexual exploitation (CSE) and has shown he is sexually attracted to them.

“This order is necessary to prevent further sexual harm to children and protect women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sexual risk orders do not place the burden on the victim to provide an evidential account and create a safer place for victims, especially children, to speak to police.

“We would strongly encourage anyone with any concerns that a child may be being exploited to report this to us and the local authority.”

An SRO is like a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in that it imposes restrictions on an individual with the intention of managing the risk of harm. Breach of the conditions of an SRO is a criminal offence, punishable by up to five years in prison.It is a registerable offence and makes the individual a registerable sex offender for the duration of the order.

For more information about child protection, including child exploitation, visit the force’s dedicated web pages.