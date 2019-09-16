Climate strike to take place in Peterborough city centre

Have your say

A climate strike is being organised for Peterborough city centre.

The day of action is part of a “global” protest led by UK Student Climate Network.

A youth climate change protest at the Guildhall

Adults are being encouraged to join students and young people at the strike which is being held on Friday (September 20) from 11am in Cathedral Square.

Activities on the day include music, talks and protests.

Peterborough has been a hotbed of climate change protests in recent months, with young people protesting in the Guildhall and Extinction Rebellion holding a funeral procession and die-in.

The city recently declared a climate emergency and vowed to become carbon neutral by 2030.

