Climate change activists hold ‘die-in’ at Peterborough Cathedral

Climate change activists held a symbolic ‘die-in’ under the Gaia earth installation at Peterborough Cathedral.

Members of Extinction Rebellion Peterborough lay below the seven metre globe on Saturday afternoon while a protest choir sang ‘every part of the earth’, the speech by Chief Seattle. The Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough Cathedral, had asked visitors to reflect on the beauty and fragility of the earth and “to use all our best efforts to turn the tide, to bring people to their senses and to save our home”. Anna Bunter, Extinction Rebellion supporter, said: “The die-in was a deeply moving action - seeing the beauty of the world above me and my daughter lying on the floor brought tears to my eyes. The Dean’s call to ‘turn the tide and save our home’ is in synergy with Extinction Rebellion. We are here to warn people that the time for complacency has passed, we must act now.” Straight after the die-in environmental campaigner, academic and Green Party politician Dr Rupert Read gave a talk on how important it is to tackle climate change, with warnings of food shortages if no action is taken. Organisers of the event said the speech will be available to watch on social media soon.

Rebellion Extinction perform Die in Under the Gaia Earth Art installation for 11 minutes. Symbolic action under Gaia earth installation. Photo: Terry Harris

