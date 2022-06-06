Crews were called to a number of incidents in Peterborough.

On Wednesday, over 50 fire fighters were required to extinguish a house fire which had spread to a number of outbuildings and caravans in Ramsey.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 5.35pm on Wednesday (June 1) crews were called to a fire on Biggin Lane in Ramsey.

“More than 50 firefighters, including crews from Huntingdon, Chatteris, Stanground, St Neots, Dogsthorpe, Manea, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, Yaxley, along with the north roaming fire engine, the water carrier from Ramsey and the High Volume Pump (HVP) from Cambourne, attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a house that has spread to a number of outbuildings and caravans. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets. The HVP was used to supply water to the scene due to the limited amount available near the incident.

“The crews were present throughout the night to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and the area was safe.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Other incidents attended by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

June 5- Overturned car

“At 1.55pm on Sunday (June 5) crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and the north roaming fire engine were called to a road traffic collision on Horsey Toll in Stanground, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car upside down in a water-filled ditch. Using specialist equipment they released five casualties who were left in the care of ambulance crews.

“The crews returned to their stations by 3.30pm.”

June 4- Fire in the open

"At 4.52pm on Saturday (June 4) crews were called to a fire on the A47 near Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

“More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and Thorney, along with the north roaming fire engine and the water carrier from Ramsey, attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a nature reserve and extinguished it using hose reels. They returned to their stations by 8.20pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

June 4- Building fire

"At 6.59am on Saturday (June 4) crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to a fire on Shrewsbury Avenue in Orton Southgate, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a building used as a pump house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 8.20am.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

June 3- Shed fire

"At 9.28pm on Friday (3) a crew from March was called to a fire on Robingoodfellows Lane in March.

“Firefighters arrived to find a shed on fire and extinguished it using hose reels. They returned to their station by 10.55pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

June 3- Building fire

"At 1.33am on Friday (3) crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to a fire on Duke Street in Fletton, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire at the rear of a building involving outbuildings and trees. They extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 3.40am.