At just before 2pm, a large number of police, ambulance, fire service vehicles and the Magpas road response vehicle were called to Ramsey Road in Farcet.

The black BMW overturned before entering the water-filled ditch, however, crews arrived in time to rescue the five occupants, including three children from the vehicle. They were left in the care of the ambulance crews, who treated them for hypothermia but no serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service said: “At 1.55pm on Sunday crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and the north roaming fire engine were called to a road traffic collision on Horsey Toll in Stanground, Peterborough.

The car that overturned in the ditch at Horsey toll.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car upside down in a water-filled ditch. Using specialist equipment they released five casualties who were left in the care of ambulance crews.

“The crews returned to their stations by 3.30pm.”