Union leaders urge Homebase bosses to keep Peterborough staff in the loop as its closes the city store

Union officials have urged Homebase bosses not to keep Peterborough employees in the dark as the retailer moves to close the city outlet.

The plea comes from shop workers' trade union Usdaw after it was announced the Homebase store in Eastern Industry, in Padholme Road East, Peterborough, is among 42 stores nationally to be closed, putting 1,500 jobs at risk

Usdaw is urging Homebase owner Hilco to keep staff fully informed through the Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) process that will see the closure of the stores.

Dave Gill, Usdaw national officer, said: "Homebase staff feared the worst when the company was sold for just one pound following the disastrous ownership by Wesfarmers.

"I am seeking urgent clarification from Hilco about their long-term plan to turn the company around.

"All too often staff are excluded from the CVA process as the future of their jobs are being decided.

He added: “Clearly there is a huge task ahead, it is crucial that the company listens to the staff and invests in their experience and expertise to turn the business around and again make it a success.

"This is best achieved through their trade union Usdaw.

"We are in touch with the company and continue to providing our members with the representation, support and advice they require at these uncertain and difficult times.”

