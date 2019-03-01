Record attendance at major job show in Peterborough

Have your say

A record number of people attended a jobs show held in Peterborough.

Delighted organisers say the Job Show held at the Peterborough United Abax stadium was their best ever event in the city.

It was standing room only for many who attended a careers seminar at the Job Show in Peterborough.

About 700 people attended the show, which featured a huge array of displays form many leading employers across the county.

Many began queuing outside the venue well before the doors were opened to the public.

On offer were more than 700 jobs vacancies and apprenticeship opportunities at some high profile companies and organisations.

The Job Show was officially declared open by the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Chris Ash and Mayoress Doreen Roberts

The Sodexo stall at the Job Show.

Afterwards, Victoria Clarke, co-founder of the Job Show Peterborough, said: "It was our best show ever in Peterborough.

"We had 700 people attend and we've had some wonderful feedback.

"Our exhibitors have also praised the excellent people they met and with some saying many of their vacancies have been filled.

"For the first time, we put on a number of seminars and they proved extremely popular."

The exhibitors' group with the Mayor of Peterborough Coun Chris Ash and Mayoress Doreen Roberts.

Among the companies that attended the Job Show were Ikea, Addison Lee, Coca Cola European Partners, Diligenta. Stagecoach, Huntress, PJCare, Vivacity plus North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, East of England Ambulance Service, Anglia Ruskin University and jails operator Sodexo.

Mrs Clarke said: "I think one of the reasons our events are so successful is that we make sure the companies that attend our offering the jobs that people tell us they want."

The Ikea stall at the Job Show.