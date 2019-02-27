More than 700 jobs and apprenticeships up for grabs at careers fair in Peterborough

More than 700 vacancies for jobs and apprenticeships at some of Peterborough's leading employers are up for grabs.

A variety of big name employers will be showcasing their opportunities at the Job Show on Thursday (February 28).

The event will be held at Peterborough United's Abax stadium, in London Road, from 10.30am to 3pm.

Among the companies set to attend the Job Show will be Ikea, Addison Lee, Coca Cola European Partners, Diligenta. Stagecoach, Huntress, PJCare, Vivacity and mnay more.

Also in attendance will be the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, East of England Ambulance Service, Anglia Ruskin University and jails operator Sodexo

Job Show co-founder Victoria Clarke said: "“We are thrilled to be back this Thursday in partnership with Coca-Cola European Partners.

"A big thankyou to all our exhibitors and to the North West Anglia NHS Trust Foundation Trust, sector sponsors of the Apprenticeship & Training Centre who alone have a large recruitment drive in healthcare – together we promise hundreds of jobs, apprenticeship and training opportunities in all sectors making this a truly exciting face-to-face recruitment and careers event."

In addition, there will be a series of Seminars from Exhibitors such as Coca Cola, ‘A day in the life of The Customer Hub’, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust will be showcasing a

‘Career in Healthcare’ followed by Anglia Ruskin University with their ‘A Route to Nursing Apprenticeships’.

According to the latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions, there were .4266 people searching for work in the Peterborough local authority area last month - a 24 per cent rise - or 823 people - on the same period last year.

