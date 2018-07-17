Plans for FOURTH Aldi store in Peterborough with up to 50 new jobs

Plans have been unveiled for a fourth Aldi store in Peterborough which would create up to 50 new jobs.

The new store would be on a vacant site alongside Peterborough One Retail Park and next to the Esso petrol station, near the Eye Roundabout.

The location of the proposed new Aldi store

The site had previously received planning consent for an Asda store which would have been four times the size of the proposed new Aldi, but the scheme has not been progressed.

Aldi has not yet submitted its plans to Peterborough City Council but is currently asking for residents to provide feedback.

The new store would provide 131 car parking spaces and cycle parking spaces.

Aldi said: “In recent years Aldi has been winning more customers every week and the proposed store will bring the very best of Aldi’s offer to more Peterborough residents, providing an attractive smart shopping environment, with wide aisles and eye-catching product displays.”

Current Aldi stores are in :

. Whittlesey Road, Stanground

. Flaxland, Bretton

. Brickburn Close, Hampton

To contact Aldi with feedback call: 020 7357 8000 or email aldipeterborough@planningpotential.co.uk.