Nine gold awards for butcher

A renowned butcher in the Peterborough area is celebrating an awards triumph.

Grasmere Farm Traditional Butcher, of Market Deeping, has just won nine gold and two silver awards in the Smithfield Awards.

They are the UK’s most prestigious competition for craft butchery products.

Grasmere has outlets in Market Gate, Market Deeping and High Street, in Stamford.

Mark Turnbull, chair of the Q Guild of Butchers, said: “The awards are always a celebration of butchers who are the top of their game, combining traditional skills and knowledge with innovation.”