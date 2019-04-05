Name change for Peterborough accountants

A Peterborough accountancy firm is changing its name after its acquisition by a UK business advisory group.

Rawlinsons, which has an office employing 60 staff on Lincoln Road, has rebranded as Baldwins.

The move comes a year after Baldwins acquired the Peterborough company.

Ken Craig, partner at Baldwins in Peterborough, said: “Becoming part of Baldwins has enabled us to offer a wider range of niche services to our clients, to help businesses guard against any threats while identifying opportunities for growth.

“Developing a comprehensive service while retaining a personal touch couldn’t have come at a better time with the unpredictable trading environment we are in, which is heightened by Brexit and changes brought about by Making Tax Digital.

“Since joining the group last year Rawlinsons’ level of service has not changed, and our commitment to the Cambridgeshire business community remains the same.”

David Baldwin, board director at Baldwins Group, said: “Rawlinsons have built up a loyal client base throughout Cambridgeshire over the years, and through our nationwide specialist services, we can identify opportunities to help the office and their clients to grow further.

“Joining forces with Rawlinsons last year was Baldwins’ first venture into Eastern England, and this is just the start as we look to consolidate our presence in the region in the near future.”

Baldwins has 80 plus UK offices and is part of the CogitalGroup, which employs 6,000 people in seven countries.

