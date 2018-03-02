New era for leading accountants in Peterborough

A leading firm of accountants in Peterborough has joined a fast growing national company.

Rawlinsons, based in Lincoln Road, has joined the Baldwins Group, which is regarded as one of the UK’s fastest growing accountancy firms.

Partners at the two companies say the move will allow them to offer a broader range of services to clients.

While Rawlinsons will continue to trade under its current name for the foreseeable future, it will also be branded as 'part of the Baldwins Group'. However, in Cambridge it is already trading as Baldwins.

Ken Craig, partner at Rawlinsons, said: "Our level of service will not change, nor will our commitment to Peterborough, Cambridge and the surrounding area.

"Fees will continue to be managed locally and will not change as a result of joining Baldwins. We see this as very much business as usual."

The Baldwins Group is a network of more than 60 regional firms with bases across much of the UK. The acquisition of Rawlinsons, which has offices in Peterborough and Cambridge, gives it a presence in the east of England.

Mr Craig said: "Like us, Baldwins' clients range from local owner-managed businesses to larger corporate clients, personal tax clients and other organisations operating in specialist sectors.

"The focus is on serving the local business community and individuals through a personalised service, all delivered with the same culture and ethos to ourselves."