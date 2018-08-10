Leading accountants sponsor Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018 smaller business category

Have your say

A leading accountancy and business services company has backed the Peterborough Telegraph’s Business Awards 2018.

Bulley Davey, based in Cyrus Way, Cygnet Park, Hampton, where it employs 100 staff, has agreed to sponsor the Smaller Business of the Year Award.

The award is one of 10 that are up for grabs at this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards, which take place on November 23 at the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

Bulley Davey director Keir Warwick said: “We are delighted to once again be involved with this year’s business awards.

“We strongly believe in supporting local owner managed businesses as we are all an integral part of the economic growth and successful future of Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

He added: “We wish all the candidates the best of luck in achieving this honour.”

Bulley Davey, which provides accounting, audit, tax and business advice services, operates throughout East Anglia.

Mr Warwick said: “We work closely within our communities to ensure the services we provide are cost-effective, high value solutions which meet the financial needs of our clients.”

Chris Collier, chair of the awards judges, said: “We would encourage businesses to enter, and you never know this could lead to a spectacular win at the awards evening.

“The judges are looking forward to seeing many quality applications.”

To enter the PT Business Awards 2018 simply visit: www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/businessawards/