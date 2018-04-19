Hundreds turn out to celebrate change of ownership of Peterborough company

More than 200 people turned out for a celebration to mark the start of a new era at a Peterborough company.

Customers from across the UK dropped in at Caterfix, in Padholme Road East, after it underwent a change of ownership.

Rational chefs Darren Hollis and Matthew Heavens at the Caterfix , Fengate, open day. EMN-180416-150025009

The company, which supplies reconditioned commercial catering equipment and has 14 staff, has been acquired by brothers Ajaz Akhtar and Idris Akhtar from former owners David and Clara Iacono.

Afterwards Ajaz Akhtar said: “It was a great event with more than 200 customers from all around the region attending and our suppliers put on a great show of the latest catering equipment products.

“We had burgers, pizzas, curry, wine and beer for everybody. There will definitely be a big bash two next year and we’re looking to hold a cook-off competition this summer.”