Find out why this Peterborough company has been named among the best in the UK

An exhibition stands retailer in Peterborough has been heralded as one of the UK's fastest growing private companies.

XL Displays, based in Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, has been included among the top 100 private companies nationally for the impressive rate of its sales growth.

XL Displays' chief executive Joanne Bass with members of her team.

The company, which has 42 staff, has propelled its way for the first time into the Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 league table where it has been ranked in 84th place.

The company, which boasts Virgin and Mercedes-Benz among its blue-chip clients, has seen annual sales growth of 49 per cent over the last three years.

Its sales reached £5.5 million last year.

XL Displays, which makes and sells exhibition and promotional equipment such as stands, signs and banners, sits alongside some well known names such as burger restaurant chain Five Guys, beauty products retailer Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, and brewer BrewDog.

Founder and chief executive Joanne Bass and her husband Matthew Bass, director, said: "We are both proud that XL Displays has been included in this year’s Sunday Times Fast Track 100.

"To be a part of the of one of the fastest growing privately owned businesses in the UK and to be recognised on a national scale is a phenomenal achievement for the whole team.

“Fast Track 100 is an amazing celebration of entrepreneurship in the UK and shows businesses – especially start-up companies – that success is tangible.

“The entire team works collaboratively towards the same common goal of ensuring XL Displays’ success.

"This huge achievement has shown that the hard work and dedication has paid off, and it has spurred us on to keep pushing and developing the business even further.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our customers, suppliers and supporters who have been with us on our journey over the past eight years.”

XL Displays is one of four companies from the East of England in the new table.

The other three are lightweight materials manufacturer TRB of Huntingdon - in 94 place - which makes the floors used in capsules on the London Eye, Velocity Outlet, of Cambridge, an online electronics retailer ranked 11th, and generator manufacturer Welland Power, of Spalding, ranked 59th - up from 65th place last year - whose diesel generators power schools, hospitals and police stations in China and Pakistan.

Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Group, which supports Fast Track 100, said: "Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of UK business and have always been the beating heart of positive change.

"In a climate of uncertainty, it’s more important than ever to recognise those entrepreneurs, like those of this year’s Fast Track 100, who are making the world a better place for everybody.”

