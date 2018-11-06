Peterborough’s Joanne Bass is named Female Entrepreneur for the Midlands

The founder of a well known Peterborough company has won a prestigious award.

Joanne Bass, chief executive of the £6 million turnover XL Displays, in Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, has been crowned winner of the Female Entrepreneur Award for the Midlands region at the Forward Ladies Awards.

Winners of the Forward Ladies Awards.

She said: “Forward Ladies is an inspirational support network that elevates and motivates thousands of women in business globally, and so to be a part of such a high profile event is a huge privilege.

“There are so many inspirational females who are shattering the mould of the corporate world and who are showing that women are an integral part of business who can bring just as much to society and the economy as men.”

Her success takes her through to the national stages of the competition.

Forward Ladies managing director, Griselda Togobo, said: “The calibre of entries has been increasing year on year, and our regional shortlists are the everyday heroines, trailblazers and role models who have succeeded despite enormous challenges.

“They deserve recognition.”

It is the third award Joanne has won in the last few years. In 2016 she won the NatWest Every Woman Athena Award, and in 2017 she won the Woman Leaders Female Entrepreneur Award in Peterborough.