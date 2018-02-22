Fifty jobs created as M&S prepares to open Food Hall in Bourne

Retailing giant M&S has created 50 jobs as it gets ready to open a new Food Hall in Bourne.

The new store will open in the Burghley Shopping Centre, in Bourne, on March 14 at 10am.

Store manager Isabel Meyer said: “We’re really excited to reveal our official opening date.

"We’ve had so much support from the community already and we can’t wait to show them what we’ve been working on.

“My team and I are really passionate about the local area and we’ve already been giving a lot of thought to the community initiatives we can support.

"When we open it will be great to hear from local residents the causes that are close to their hearts – we want our store to play a vital role in the town.”

She said that with three quarters of online M&S customers collecting in store, customers at Bourne will also able to use M&S’s Click & Collect service.

The store's opening hours will be 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

