FIRST LOOK: Inside Peterborough’s new Marks & Spencer’s Foodhall as shoppers queue up for grand opening

Shoppers queued early today for the eagerly awaited opening of Marks & Spencer’s new Foodhall in Peterborough.

Scores of shoppers were ready to pour through the doors of the new Foodhall when it was officially opened for business at Serpentine Green shopping centre, in Hampton.

The 10,000 sq ft Foodhall, which was declared open by manager Sami Musallam, has created 60 jobs and is stocked with thousands of M&S food and drink products.

It also includes a 52-seat café, a bakery and a Click and Collect service.

Mr Musallam, who has worked for M&S for 10 years after starting as a Christmas seasonal worker, said: “The community has been eagerly awaiting the new store.

“It will complement the existing M&S stores in Peterborough, providing a key shopping destination in the region with M&S’s fantastic food offering.

“We’ll be working hard to become an integral part of the community, ensuring we offer fantastic customer service and putting our customers at the heart of everything that we do.

“We were delighted to welcome our first shoppers through the doors.”