Business donates over £170,000 to communities across Cambridgeshire

A local business has donated another £173,795 to fund community initiatives across Cambridgeshire.

Mick George Ltd has just announced its second of two annual ‘Community Fund’ awards in 2017.

In total, £173,795 will be invested in Cambridgeshire, spanning a wide range of sports and community projects, that will prove beneficial to various audiences.

The list of recipients in the second round of Mick George Community Fund awards are:

- Burghley Park Cricket Club: Permanent practice facilities £19,029

- Somersham Town Bowls Club: Ditch, bank and access works £37,050

- Earith Parish Council: River island slipway £22,500

- Mepal Village Hall: Car-park restoration £19,200

- Needingworth Cricket Club: New pitch mower £7,600

- Wood Green Animal Shelter: Public dog exercise area £10,000

- Buckden Parish Council: Children’s play-area improvements £8,416

- St Neots Town FC: 3G artificial turf pitch replacement £50,000

Simon Stephenson, Chairman at Burghley Park CC said: “We are delighted to receive the grant from Mick George Limited. We are a growing cricket club serving the local community with 3 adult teams and over 100 juniors and the dedicated practice facilities will improve the quality of our training and

playing standard.

We run Under 9s, Under 11s, Under 13s and Under 15s and the practice nets will help attract more children into the sport”.

Rob Armstrong, President at Somersham Bowls Club added: “The need for this work has been hanging over us for some time now but the high cost necessitated a ‘mend and make do’ approach for several years.

The club became aware of the Mick George Community Fund opportunity and this successful outcome will ensure the long-term availability of bowls in the Somersham area.”

Needingworth CC Chairman, Dave Roberts commented: Needingworth Cricket Club are delighted to have been selected as a recipient of a grant from the Mick George Community Fund to support the continued development of our thriving senior and junior cricket teams.

"This support will be integral in enabling the club to purchase a top-quality grass mower to help improve the quality of the cricket square and so support the continued rise through the leagues of all their teams."

The first round of applications for the 2018 Mick George Community Fund is now open. Visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/mick-george-community-fund to submit entries, before March 30th.

Jon Stump, Finance Director at Mick George Ltd commented: ‘’This announcement is one that the business always welcomes, and particularly this time around given the sheer volume of money being distributed for assistance.

"The financial support that we’re able to provide, is a reflection of the businesses performance in the last 6 months. We’re pleased to declare that the company is currently in a very healthy position, achieving attractive results and growth, owing largely to the support of local communities that we operate in. This is our way of giving something back, to show our appreciation.’’