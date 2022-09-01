News you can trust since 1948
Arsonists set crops set alight leading to field fire in Peterborough

The blaze is the latest in a string of deliberate field fires.

By Ben Jones
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:08 pm
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have stated that the cause of the fire was deliberate.
On Tuesday (August 30), Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue crews responded to a field fire at Francis Gardens in Dogsthorpe.

The fire had spread to standing crop and the field as well. They also found a second fire in an area alongside the Soke Parkway.

Both are believed to have been started deliberately.

A fire service spokesperson said: “On Tuesday at 3.16pm, crews from Dogsthorpe, Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, and a crew and the turntable ladder from Stanground were called to a field fire on Francis Gardens, Dogsthorpe.

“Crews arrived to find a field with an area of standing crop well alight, and a second fire alongside the Parkway. Firefighters used a hose reel and an aqua pack to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Crews returned to their stations by 6pm.”

The fire is the latest in a spate of deliberate field fires across the city.

