Arsonists set crops set alight leading to field fire in Peterborough
The blaze is the latest in a string of deliberate field fires.
On Tuesday (August 30), Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue crews responded to a field fire at Francis Gardens in Dogsthorpe.
The fire had spread to standing crop and the field as well. They also found a second fire in an area alongside the Soke Parkway.
Both are believed to have been started deliberately.
A fire service spokesperson said: “On Tuesday at 3.16pm, crews from Dogsthorpe, Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, and a crew and the turntable ladder from Stanground were called to a field fire on Francis Gardens, Dogsthorpe.
Most Popular
-
1
Aldi supermarket in Peterborough to share in multi-million pound refit project
-
2
First stall opens at Peterborough’s new Bridge Street market – as more expected to open in ‘coming weeks’
-
3
Family's ‘disappointment’ after doctor accused of 'hastening death of a patient' given warning at tribunal
-
4
Suspended sentence for Peterborough drug driver who crashed van into river seriously injuring son and trapping him under water
-
5
Peterborough Cathedral financial crisis is going the same way as the dinosaurs as historic building's future looks rosy again
“Crews arrived to find a field with an area of standing crop well alight, and a second fire alongside the Parkway. Firefighters used a hose reel and an aqua pack to extinguish the fire.
“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Crews returned to their stations by 6pm.”
The fire is the latest in a spate of deliberate field fires across the city.