Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have stated that the cause of the fire was deliberate.

On Tuesday (August 30), Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue crews responded to a field fire at Francis Gardens in Dogsthorpe.

The fire had spread to standing crop and the field as well. They also found a second fire in an area alongside the Soke Parkway.

Both are believed to have been started deliberately.

A fire service spokesperson said: “On Tuesday at 3.16pm, crews from Dogsthorpe, Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, and a crew and the turntable ladder from Stanground were called to a field fire on Francis Gardens, Dogsthorpe.

“Crews arrived to find a field with an area of standing crop well alight, and a second fire alongside the Parkway. Firefighters used a hose reel and an aqua pack to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Crews returned to their stations by 6pm.”