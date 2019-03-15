A1 northbound near Peterborough likely to be closed for ‘some time’ following ‘serious’ collision

Police have shut the A1 following a ‘serious’ collision near Peterborough.

The crash happened at 3.05pm today on the northbound carriageway near Sibson.

The road is shut between the Fletton Parkway junction and the A47 junction. A police spokeswoman said the road was likely to be closed for ‘some time’ while emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “There has been a serious collision on the #A1 northbound near #Sibson #Peterborough (west) @CambsCops are likely to close the road shortly. @EastEnglandAmb are also on scene. Please take care on approach and consider alternative routes.”

There is no information on how serious the injuries are, or how long the road will be closed for.

Motorists should avoid the area.

There are long delays in the area

Highways England have set up a diversion

Road Users travelling northbound are asked to follow the “Hollow Square” diversion symbol:

Exit the A1 (M) on the free-flow lane prior to Junction17 near Haddon and join the A1139 eastbound towards Peterborough on Fletton Parkway.

At junction 3, exit the A1139 on to the A1260 Nene Parkway.

Continue north on the A1260 until the A47 Longthorpe Interchange, and turn left (west) on to the A47 Soke Parkway and continue west.

Travel straight over the A47 at Sutton roundabout and continue west until Wansford Junction.

At Wansford Junction, continue straight over the first roundabout and the A1 overbridge.

At the second roundabout, turn right on to the A1 northbound entry slip road and rejoin the A1 north.

