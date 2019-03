There are delays on the A1 northbound following a collision near Stibbington.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 3.05pm today (Friday).

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire police said the incident involved one vehicle, and injuries had been reported - but it was not clear how serious the injuries were.

Delays are expected in the area while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.