3 . Lauren Steadman

Paratriathlon athlete, Lauren Steadman, who was born in Peterborough missing her lower right arm, has gone on become the world and European Champion – a title which she has won 3 and 6 times respectively. She represented Team GB in the sports inaugural entry to the Paralympic Games in Rio 2016, where she took home a silver medal. In 2018, Steadman shot to national attention while competing on Strictly Come Dancing with partner AJ Pritchard. The pair reached the semi-finals before being eliminated.