Even though you might have been born and bred in Peterborough, you might be unaware that our very own city is also the hometown to some famous A-listers, incredible atheletes and TV stars.
Many of the celebrities grew up here before flying the nest but there are some who have settled down in Peterborough - and surrounding areas - and still call the city home today.
We’ve put together a list of the biggest names from the region who might surprise you.
Take a look through the next 15 photographs at faces you might recognise:
1. Peter Boizot
Peter (pictured, bottom, centre) died in December 2018 after having a huge influence in many aspects of Peterborough life. The founder of Pizza Express was a huge supporter of the arts scene in the city, owning The Broadway Theatre for a spell. He was also he owner of Peterborough United for several years, and the Great Northern Hotel. The entrepreneur changed the face of eating out in Britain - bringing the Italian dish to UK restaurants for the first time.
2. Jake Jarman
Gunthorpe’s Jake Jarman, and former Deeping’s School pupil, became the first male artistic gymnast representing England to win four gold medals at a single edition of the Commonwealth Games when he was victorious in the men’s team, individual all-around, floor exercise, and vault competitions at the 2022 Games in Birmingham.
3. Lauren Steadman
Paratriathlon athlete, Lauren Steadman, who was born in Peterborough missing her lower right arm, has gone on become the world and European Champion – a title which she has won 3 and 6 times respectively. She represented Team GB in the sports inaugural entry to the Paralympic Games in Rio 2016, where she took home a silver medal. In 2018, Steadman shot to national attention while competing on Strictly Come Dancing with partner AJ Pritchard. The pair reached the semi-finals before being eliminated.
4. Jody Cundy
Jody Cundy, OBE, was born with a deformed right foot and had the limb amputated below the knee when he was just three years old but by the age of 10 he was racing for Kings Lynn Swimming Club. Fast forward 30 years and the 44-year-old, from Wisbech, is now an eight-time gold Paralympian medal swimmer and cyclist who is taking to the dance floor this September in Strictly Come Dancing.