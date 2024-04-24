13 things to do in Peterborough this week - including an open doors week at the Key Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Welcome Week(ender)

Key Theatre, April 29 - May 6

The first ever, family friendly, open access opportunity for local people to explore the Key Theatre, see shows and take part in a variety of workshops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pick of the things to do this week

Everything across the programme is free of charge.

PETERBOROUGH LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY

St Andrew’s Church, April 25 (2pm)

Stuart Orme on “Royal Peterborough” – an entertaining look at the history of Royal connections and visits to Peterborough. And “Peterborough Goes to Work” from Society Chairman, Trevor Pearce.

ALEXANDER O’NEAL at St John’s Church, city centre, April 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After nearly five decades in the business, the legendary singer brings his Time to Say Goodbye: Farewell World Tour to the city. Take a journey through his career with photos, testimonies and tributes, all set to the tune of some of Alex's most beloved songs.

JAZZIE B at Peterborough Cathedral, April 27

An evening of soulful beats and electrifying rhythms featuring a Jazzie B DJ set supported by The Allergies, Shades of Rhythm,Pat Unwin and Eclectic Ballroom DJs Jim Norton and Zed Malik.

STONES IN HIS POCKETS

George Alcock Centre, Stanground, April 30

Eastern Angles are back with a new production of Marie Jones’ smash-hit, multi-award winning play, which sees two actors take on 15 different characters in what makes for a rip-roaring comedy.

Introducing Must Farm, a Bronze Age Settlement

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, from April 27.

Offering rare insight into everyday life 3000 years ago, telling the remarkable story of the Must Farm pile-dwelling settlement in Whittlesey.

Cromwell’s Cavalry in Huntingdon Town Square, April 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the 425th anniversary of Oliver Cromwell's birth in Huntingdon; to tie in with this the Cromwell Museum is bringing some of Cromwell's cavalry to the main square for an afternoon.

Meet costumed re-enactors, including several recreated cavalrymen mounted on horseback from the period of the Civil Wars of the 1640s. They will be on show from 12noon until 4pm, with talks on cavalry and weapons of the period at 12noon, 1pm and 2pm.

Fauré Requiem

St John’s Church, city centre, April 27 (7.30pm)

Peterborough Choir (formerly known as the Peterborough Choral Society) will be performing under musical director Matthew Watts. Tickets £15 (£12 concessions). Refreshments available.

MAGIC MEN AUSTRALIA at New Theatre, April 27

“Feel The Magic” showcases Australia’s most talented men in a heart-stopping live performance. Hot hunks, smooth moves and lighting spectacle guaranteed to make it a night out to remember. Age 18+

THE DORIS DAY STORY at Key Theatre, April 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With video projection, a swinging jazz band and impeccable vocals, the Doris Day Story is a compelling musical journey through her life incorporating some of her greatest songs. Take a Sentimental Journey down memory lane.

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: MEDUSA DELUXE

John Clare Theatre, April 25, 7.30pm

Agatha Christie meets Pedro Almodóvar in this flamboyant British, murder mystery set in a competitive hairdressing contest. The air is thick with hairspray, wicked gossip, and even murder, as extravagance and excess collide when the death of a contestant sows seeds of division in a community whose passion for hair verges on obsession.

PAINtings - Paul Kneen

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, until June 15

PAINtings, revolving around the theme of portraiture, adeptly captures the struggles and anxieties inherent in our day-to-day existence.

Romans in the Valley – A talk about Edmund Artis at Ferry Meadows Lakeside meeting room, April 25 (7pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad