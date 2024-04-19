Takeovers, workshops, shows and events - a free programme in Peterborough

Over the weekend of May 4-6 there will be a programme of shows and workshops for all the family. During the week of April 29 – May 3 there will be takeovers, workshops, shows and events presented by the Landmark Theatres team and its collaborators. And everything across the programme is free of charge.

Landmark’s Head of Talent and Participation, Ben Lyon-Ross, said : The Welcome Week(ender) is a programme of performances, workshops and activities presented by Landmark Theatres. The Welcome Week(ender) is designed to invite new audiences, artists and communities into the Key Theatre and offer free shows, workshops and taster session opportunities.

“There’s really something for everyone; from storytelling performances celebrating EID AL-FITR to stage combat workshops with light sabers, there’s lots of ways to get involved!

“Over the Bank Holiday weekend we have a range of family friendly performances and workshops that are all available for free, featuring classical music, South Asian inspired dance and mind-blowing circus and acrobatics.

“At Landmark Theatres we are really committed to making high quality arts experiences available to everyone and couldn’t be happier to to be welcoming our community into the Key.”

Full details at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

1 . Welcome Week(ender) SWITCH FESTIVAL 2024 - One evening filled with a rollercoaster ride of plays, comedy and innovative new work from the brightest new talent in Peterborough on April 29 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Welcome Week(ender) Sabre Skills Workshops - Stage combat workshops using Lightsabers for people of all ages on May 4 Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Welcome Week(ender) CHOOGH CHOOGH - All aboard for a delightful train journey through India. Experience the sights, sounds and smells evoked through South Asian dance, music and theatre on May 5/6. Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Welcome Week(ender) Musical Theatre Taster Workshops With Kindred Drama Photo: supplied Photo Sales