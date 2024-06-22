Philips Sonicare launches 'rejuvenation pit stop' for Glastonbury festival

David Hedges / SWNS

Constantly spraying themselves with deodorant (35%), chewing lots of gum (27%), and carrying toothpaste around to rub on their teeth (25%), are revealed as the most common things people have done to stay feeling fresh at a festival for the duration of their stay there.

The most popular hack for 100% of 18–34-year-old festival goers being revealed as sucking on multiple mints a day.

A poll of 300 adults who attend camping festivals found that making their own sponge bath or homemade shower (15%), putting mints in their beer (14%), and wearing disposable underwear (12%) topped the charts as the wackiest ways to stay clean and as fresh as possible during a weekend of partying and frolics.

Results also showed that half (50%) of 18-34-year-olds have turned clothes inside out or worn other people’s clean clothes, with 28% of 25–34-year-olds setting an alarm at 4am to use the toilet and showers when they’re quiet.

The research was commissioned by Philips Sonicare, to mark the launch of a free post-festival ‘Rejuvenation Pit Stop’, a two-day pop-up which aims to make revellers feel 20 times better on their way home with the help of the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush and some other post-festival essentials.

Weary festival goers can take advantage of the pit stop at Cullompton Extra Services motorway service station 40 miles away from Glastonbury on Sunday 30th of June, and Monday 1st July, allowing anyone to pop-in to reset, rejuvenate, revive, refresh, and recharge after the iconic five-day festival.

Complimentary fruit-infused refreshments will be offered at a Refresh Station to bolster and promote oral health, freshen breath, whiten teeth, quench thirst, and rehydrate dry mouths and bodies.

Wearing disposable underwear (12%) topped the charts as one of the wackiest ways to stay clean and fresh during a weekend of partying and frolics. | David Hedges / SWNS

Reset, refresh, and recharge

There will be a Rejuvenation Staton where guests will be able to sample the Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 toothbrush by brushing their teeth to make them feel 20 times better in front of a branded selfie mirror.

At the Revive Station complimentary 15-minute arm, neck, and shoulder massages will be offered. Guests will be invited to relax at the Relaxation Station by slumping in comfy chairs to reconnect and restore their equilibrium by zoning out to blissful meditation delivered through high spec, optimum noise cancelling headphones to soak in a moment of calm and zen after a weekend of partying.

Finally, The Recharge Sation will allow guests to recharge their tech devices.

Rosemarie Maka, Philips Sonicare Oral Healthcare Marketing Lead said: “We know what it’s like when you've gone to a festival. It's easy for your personal routine to go on the back burner and not be as thorough or robust as it usually is as you're having way too much fun, with limited access to your usual creature comforts.

Guests of the Rejuvenation Station will be able to sample the Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 toothbrush; it makes them feel 20 times better | David Hedges / SWNS

Making people feel better

You can easily end up with a dry mouth that feels like it's stuffed with cotton wool, so we wanted to get rid of that dry, cracking mouth sensation by launching our Rejuvenation Pop-up on the way back from a weekend of outside fun and frolics and make people feel twenty times better.

The Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige makes switching from a manual toothbrush a breeze, as it effectively removes 20 times more plaque*.”

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige is the most advanced electric Philips toothbrush yet.

Its innovative SenseIQ technology, the device sensors can detect the user's brushing style and adapt accordingly, creating a fully personalised experience.

The featured A3 Premium All-in-One brush head with angled bristles, helps remove plaque, even in those hard-to-reach areas and restore that glorious squeaky teeth*.

The brush heads also have triangular tips that remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days** and longer bristles that clean deep for healthier gums in just two weeks – up to 15 times healthier vs. a manual toothbrush.***

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 – an effortless and effective boost.

* in terms of plaque removal with DiamondClean range in combination with A3 brush head; vs manual toothbrush

** in lab tests vs a manual toothbrush