Cafe Mambo in Ibiza.

This will be a two-night trip, staying in 5 star accommodation, with dinner and drinks at Café Mambo followed by VIP club entry.

The winners will also get a Café Mambo goodie bag and ground transport in Ibiza – not to mention two VIP tickets to the Café Mambo “Classics on the Embankment” event featuring Paul Oakenfold, Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry and Mambo resident, Andy Baxter. Live PAs on the night, come from Julie McKnight, Robin S and Sonique.

There are also 10 runners up prizes of a pair of tickets to the event too.

To enter the competition go to https://eventhype.co.uk/MamboPeterborough/Win.

A winner will be selected at random and announced on the page.

Ts & Cs include:

• The winner of the competition, which is open to over-18s, will take the holiday in summer 2023.

• Airport options are Manchester, Birmingham, Luton or Stansted. There will be a selection of dates to choose from which will be issued to the winner in January 2023.