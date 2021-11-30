Gifts giveaway will launch late-night Christmas shopping at Peterborough’s Queensgate

To mark the start of the longer shopping hours, the centre will use its social media channels to reveal each day until December 12 one of the prizes in its giveaway.
The prizes together total £3,500 and include:
Queensgate £500 Gift Card (x3)
Richardsons Squish 18inch Bike in Blue
Swarovski Crystalline Glam Watch & Crystalline Nova Ballpoint Pen
Pandora Bracelet with Safety Chain and £50 Gift Card
Michael John GHD Platinum+ & HeliosLimited Edition Deluxe Gift Set in Warm
Pewter and a GHD Desire Limited Edition Style Gift Set
Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser in Charcoal plus Black Forest Gateau and Milky 50% Sachets
Game Nintendo NEON + Mario Kart + Joycon Wheel Pair
M&aS Hamper with Light Up Gin and Light Up Biscuits
TK Maxx Family Boardgames Bundle including Beat the Parents, Articulate, On Your Marks, Relative Insanity, Tumblin Monkeys, Beat the Chasers and Tension
Ernest Jones BOSS Circuit Men’s Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch.
Mark Broadhead, centre director, said: “Christmas is a time for giving, and we’re thrilled to be able to spread festive cheer around the community, both locally and online, in the run up to the big day.
“While showcasing our fantastic retailers, we’re able to make someone’s Christmas extra special, providing gifts for all the family.”
The Christmas shopping hours at the Queensgate are:
Monday – Friday 9am to 8pm
Saturday 9am to 7pm
Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm
Christmas Eve 8am to 5pm
Christmas Day – CLOSED
Boxing Day 10.30am to 4.30pm
Bank Holiday Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th 9am to 5pm
December 29 9am to 5.30pm
December 30 9am to 8pm
New Year’s Eve 9am to 4.30pm
New Year’s Day CLOSED
READ MORE: