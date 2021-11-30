Gifts giveaway will launch late-night Christmas shopping at Peterborough’s Queensgate

To mark the start of the longer shopping hours, the centre will use its social media channels to reveal each day until December 12 one of the prizes in its giveaway.

The prizes together total £3,500 and include:

Queensgate £500 Gift Card (x3)

Richardsons Squish 18inch Bike in Blue

Swarovski Crystalline Glam Watch & Crystalline Nova Ballpoint Pen

Pandora Bracelet with Safety Chain and £50 Gift Card

Michael John GHD Platinum+ & HeliosLimited Edition Deluxe Gift Set in Warm

Pewter and a GHD Desire Limited Edition Style Gift Set

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser in Charcoal plus Black Forest Gateau and Milky 50% Sachets

Game Nintendo NEON + Mario Kart + Joycon Wheel Pair

M&aS Hamper with Light Up Gin and Light Up Biscuits

TK Maxx Family Boardgames Bundle including Beat the Parents, Articulate, On Your Marks, Relative Insanity, Tumblin Monkeys, Beat the Chasers and Tension

Ernest Jones BOSS Circuit Men’s Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch.

Mark Broadhead, centre director, said: “Christmas is a time for giving, and we’re thrilled to be able to spread festive cheer around the community, both locally and online, in the run up to the big day.

“While showcasing our fantastic retailers, we’re able to make someone’s Christmas extra special, providing gifts for all the family.”

The Christmas shopping hours at the Queensgate are:

Monday – Friday 9am to 8pm

Saturday 9am to 7pm

Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm

Christmas Eve 8am to 5pm

Christmas Day – CLOSED

Boxing Day 10.30am to 4.30pm

Bank Holiday Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th 9am to 5pm

December 29 9am to 5.30pm

December 30 9am to 8pm

New Year’s Eve 9am to 4.30pm

New Year’s Day CLOSED

