The magic of Christmas at Queensgate - in pictures

Thousands of lights illuminated the shopping centre, festive music played out and Santa waved to the crowds as families across Peterborough welcomed the return of the Christmas feeling.

The entertainment began with a show-stopping flash mob from the stars of Elf: The Musical (which opens on Tuesday at The Cresset). Throughout the day shoppers were treated to surprises and delights before counting down to the light switch on at 2pm.

“It really is the most wonderful time of the year, especially this year,” said Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate. He added: “Everywhere you looked there were characters meeting people, entertainment and lots of smiling faces; thank you to everyone for joining us in our special festive event.”

Saturday also marked the launch of the Giving Tree, proudly supporting Barnardo’s Children’s Charity. Visitors can pick up a tag from the tree, before buying a gift for a child in need and dropping it off at the customer service desk.

