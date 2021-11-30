Customers told they must wear face coverings inside Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre

Customers told they must wear face coverings inside the Queensgate shopping centre. EMN-200615-114900009

Bosses of the Queensgate shopping centre say they will enforce the new Government ruling that face coverings must be warn in shopping centres and stores as part the nationwide drive to stop the spread of the new omicron Covid variant.

In addition, hand sanitisers points will continue to remain in place throughout the mall and ongoing cleansing of the centre will also be carried out.

Mark Broadhead, centre director, said: “Following the latest Government guidance, shoppers in Queensgate shopping centre will be required to wear a face covering when visiting from today (November 30).

He said: “Our message has always been for shoppers over the age of 12, unless medically exempt, to ‘cover up’, wear a face covering and help protect others.

“This means that all visitors must wear a face covering when entering the building, while walking through the centre and when inside each of the retailers.

“Hand sanitiser will remain available at all entrances and exits, and we will continue our enhanced cleaning regime, including key touch points such as door entrances, escalators and seating areas.

Mr Broadhead added: “We continue to encourage people to come out to the centre, enjoy the festive shopping experience and support our retailers.”