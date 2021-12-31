Peterborough residents push for unused playground to be transformed into dog park

The petition to change the unused space to a dog park has already gained over 200 signatures.

In Hampton Vale, residents are pushing for O&H developers to repurpose an old playground into a dog park. The disused green space used to be a playground but hasn’t been used for years, professional Dog Walker, Gareth Williams started a petition to rally the community to back his cause. Over 200 residents have backed the petition saying it’s ‘an amazing idea’ and a ‘much needed facility’. Gareth hopes that a dog park would be an asset to the community and would provide a safer place for dogs to be off their leads. Gareth, who works for local business Hampton Dog Walker, said: “Everyday I see people struggle to find places for their dogs to run freely. Hampton is such a built up area so it can be a struggle to find a quiet, safe and secure spot for dogs to work on their socialising skills.

“Due to anti-social behaviour the park in question was removed and nothing has been done for a long time.

“The response has been amazing! I was originally aiming for 100 signatures but I’m thrilled that it’s now double that.” The green space already has a dog waste bin and Gareth hopes that by adding some secure fencing and a bench for dog-walkers to sit while their pups play in the area. Cllr for Hampton Vale Lindsay Sharpe supported the Change petition and had raised the idea with O&H who own the land. He said: “As Cllr for Hampton Vale I have recently raised this idea with O&H who are initially receptive.