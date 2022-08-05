The RSPCA is appealing to animal lovers to consider taking in four dogs who have been without a loving home for more than 140 days.

Six-year-old Chico and five-year-old Daisy were rescued by the RSPCA alongside a large number of Chihuahuas who’d been found living in a caravan.

The pair were taken in by Block Fen Animal Centre, in Cambridgeshire, where dedicated staff have spent months building their confidence and socialising them with other dogs and people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo must be rehomed together because of their fondness for one another.

Kennels supervisor Tiffany Saunders said: “When Chico and Daisy arrived they were under-socialised and very scared of people. It’s taken us time to bring them out of their shells.

“They may be small but they’re certainly mighty; and they each have their very own personality, but have one thing in common - their love for each other.”

It’s hoped the pair will be re-homed together with a quiet, adult-only household.

Then there’s Tati, a two-year-old crossbreed lurcher, who has been with the RSPCA for almost one year next week along with Suzie, a one-year-old lurcher.

Tati is looking for an home with experienced dog owners who have had nervous rescue dogs before.

The pair both arrived in the care of the RSPCA after being removed from unsuitable living conditions.

It’s likely that Tati and Suzie have never lived in a home before and will need training from scratch, including toilet training.

To achieve this, they will need someone at home for most of the day and then gradually build them up to being left home alone.

Tati has always been around other dogs and would benefit from going to a home with another medium or large neutered male dog - however a home with no cats or small animals is a must due to her high prey drive.

Suzie loves being around other dogs and benefits from a confident buddy who she can learn from.

Suzie is looking for some patient adult only adopters who are used to handling a nervous rescue dog.