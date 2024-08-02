Bretton Water Park is expected to reopen next week.

…and temperatures are set to stay warm

It’s good news for families feeling the heat in Peterborough – Bretton Water Park is set to re-open next Wednesday.

As reported this week, the park was forced to close due to an issue with the water pump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The situation was extra disappointing as the new park had only opened a few days earlier on July 23.

Adding to the water woes was the shutting of Central Park Paddling Pool earlier in July – also due to pump failure.

But now, with temporary repairs scheduled, families can plan to visit the water park again from Wednesday - when temperatures are predicted to be 25C.

A spokesperson for Vivacity, which runs the attraction, told us today (Friday): “The pump at Bretton Water Park stopped working on Tuesday, just as the park closed for the day. Our engineers are working on a temporary fix to the pump, which we are expecting to be ready on Tuesday to allow us to re-open the park next Wednesday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Ultimately a new pump is required and this has now been approved and ordered. There is a four-week lead-time on this.”

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, cabinet member for Environment and Transport at Peterborough City Council, said: "Bretton Water Park and Central Park Paddling Pool are ageing city facilities. They both need significant investment to ensure their long-term future. This is something that Peterborough City Council is currently unable to provide, due to our ongoing budget pressures.

"We are currently looking to replace the water pumps at both sites and are doing everything we can to try and keep these much-loved facilities running for residents. However, this is becoming more and more difficult the older these venues become.

"We will update residents when we have further information."