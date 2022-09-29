Well-presented detached home in Peterborough just added to market with £275,000 guide price
This three-bedroom house is situated in a pleasant cul-de-sac position within Park Farm.
By Sol Buckner
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:26 pm
With more than 1,080 sq ft of accommodation on two levels, this property has been extremely well presented by the current vendor with an excellent open plan ground floor layout between the lounge and kitchen. It has a guide price of between £275,000 and £305,000. Contact Frank Modern estate agents on 01733 734667. Full details on Zoopla
See more: Green light for unique £900,000 eco home at former Ryhall and Belmesthorpe Railway Station
Page 1 of 4