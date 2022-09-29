News you can trust since 1948
Well-presented detached home in Peterborough just added to market with £275,000 guide price

By Sol Buckner
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:26 pm

With more than 1,080 sq ft of accommodation on two levels, this property has been extremely well presented by the current vendor with an excellent open plan ground floor layout between the lounge and kitchen. It has a guide price of between £275,000 and £305,000. Contact Frank Modern estate agents on 01733 734667. Full details on Zoopla

1. Portchester Close

2. Portchester Close

3. Portchester Close

4. Portchester Close

