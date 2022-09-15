​

The 4.8 acre site in Belmesthorpe has had planning permission approved for the creation of a ‘phenomenal’ contemporary home.

The Old Station​ ​​​which served the Great Northern Railway network, comes with a guide price of £900,000.

An image of how the Old Station at Belmesthorpe would look - Photos EN AIM/Savills

With a large emphasis on environmental factors, planning has been approved for a three double bedroom property comprising two en suite bathrooms, a family bathroom, a large open-plan kitchen and living area, utility room and private reading and study spaces with views out onto the garden space surrounding.

To maximise the proposed property’s heating and ventilation efficiency, a 'Mechanical Vent and Heat Recovery' would be utilised with ground source heating efficiently heating the home and providing hot water.

All thermal elements have been designed to surpass building regulations - Model U-Values - by an additional 15 per cent to lower the running costs and carbon footprint of the house. It is said that external materials for the house will come from local sources where possible.

Charred black timber cladding, larch cladding and aluminium curtain glazing are just some of the exterior materials that have been approved.

A front view of how the Old Station property would look

All that remains from its former use is the edge of the platform and the crossing gate pillars, with the site nestled into the railway cutting, creating views down the platform.

It is surrounded by open fields and mature planting with river frontage onto the river Gwash to the south and under ​three​ miles from Stamford.

Charlotte Paton, property agent at Savills in Stamford, whose team ​is​ handling the sale, said: “This is an incredibly unique sale and a phenomenal opportunity to buy not just a rare amount of land, but also plans for what will be, architecturally, one of the most interesting, striking and eco-friendly properties in the area.