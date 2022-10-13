News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The property has a garden to the front and rear and a car port

Versatile chalet style home near Peterborough just added to market for offers over £275,000

This versatile three bedroom home in Eye has just been added to the market with no chain.

By Sol Buckner
5 minutes ago

Located in St Michaels Walk, it offers an entrance hall, lounge/diner, refitted kitchen, shower room and bedroom three.The first floor has two double bedrooms and a WC. Outside the home has front and rear gardens and a car port. Contact Edward Stuart Estate Agents on 01733 942000. Full details on Zoopla.See more: Look inside this modern four bed Peterborough home available for offers over £300,000

1. St Michaels Walk

The property has a garden to the front and rear and a car port

Photo: Edward Stuart

Photo Sales

2. St Michaels Walk

The property has a garden to the front and rear and a car port

Photo: Edward Stuart

Photo Sales

3. St Michaels Walk

The property has a garden to the front and rear and a car port

Photo: Edward Stuart

Photo Sales

4. St Michaels Walk

The property has a garden to the front and rear and a car port

Photo: Edward Stuart

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3