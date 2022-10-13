Located in St Michaels Walk, it offers an entrance hall, lounge/diner, refitted kitchen, shower room and bedroom three.The first floor has two double bedrooms and a WC. Outside the home has front and rear gardens and a car port. Contact Edward Stuart Estate Agents on 01733 942000. Full details on Zoopla.See more: Look inside this modern four bed Peterborough home available for offers over £300,000