Look inside this modern four bed Peterborough home available for offers over £300,000
This upgraded semi-detached home is located in a cul-de-sac in the Cardea/Stanground area of the city.
By Sol Buckner
Friday, 7th October 2022, 9:50 am
It features an entrance hall, WC, kitchen/diner and lounge. The first floor has three bedrooms and the bathroom.
The second floor has bedroom one with the ensuite. To arrange a viewing call Edward Stuart estate agents on 01733 942000. Full details on Zoopla.
See more:Well-presented detached home in Peterborough just added to market with £275,000 guide price
Page 1 of 3