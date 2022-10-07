News you can trust since 1948
A modern and upgraded house with a cul-de-sac location

Look inside this modern four bed Peterborough home available for offers over £300,000

This upgraded semi-detached home is located in a cul-de-sac in the Cardea/Stanground area of the city.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 7th October 2022, 9:50 am

It features an entrance hall, WC, kitchen/diner and lounge. The first floor has three bedrooms and the bathroom.

The second floor has bedroom one with the ensuite. To arrange a viewing call Edward Stuart estate agents on 01733 942000. Full details on Zoopla.

1. Fabian Grove

Photo: Edward Stuart

2. Fabian Grove

Photo: Edward Stuart

3. Fabian Grove

Photo: Edward Stuart

4. Fabian Grove

Photo: Edward Stuart

