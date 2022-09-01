Take a look at this uniquely updated home in Peterborough just added to the market at £300,000
Located in a quiet, cul-de-sac in Park Farm, the property has been impressively updated with open-plan living dining area with beautiful flooring, sky lights and bi-folding doors to the rear garden.
By Sol Buckner
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:51 am
To the first floor are two double bedrooms and family bathroom with additional walk in shower. Accessed via bedroom two, is a spiral staircase leading to the second floor where the attic has been converted into a large room with built-in wardrobes. To arrange a viewing call William H Brown on 01733 311022. Full details on Zoopla. Photos: William H Brown
